Large water main break floods basements, causes street closure in Morningside Heights

MORNINGSIDE HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- A large water main break happened in Upper Manhattan, disrupting traffic and causing flooding to some buildings.It happened around 8:30 a.m. on Friday on Broadway between 111th and 112th streets in Morningside Heights. As a result, Broadway is closed between those streets.The Department of Buildings is responding after 601 West 110th Street and 2861 Broadway reported flooding in their basements.The DEP added that water service was restored to all customers by 11 a.m. No significant flooding was reported although the street in the area buckled. They said that they will dig to reach the 20-inch pipe and fix it, although the repair could take a couple days.Buses that run on Broadway, including the M4, M104, M116, M60-SBS buses, are being diverted.The MTA says the 110th Street subway station is open. There is no station closure or train service disruption.The cause of the water main break is under investigation.----------