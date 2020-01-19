Subway service suspended after water main break floods tracks in Manhattan

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A water main break in Manhattan sent water pouring through the ceiling of a nearby subway station and onto the tracks early Sunday.The break happened at Central Park West and 102nd Street on the Upper West Side around 8 a.m., flooding streets and prompting service suspensions on the A, C and D lines.So much water poured onto the tracks at the 103rd Street Station that the MTA said it was unsafe for trains to pass, and service was halted between 125th Street and 59th Street-Columbus Circle on all three lines.For alternate service between 59th Street-Columbus Circle and 135th Street, riders were advised to use the 1 train.For service north of 135th Street, riders can use the M3 bus or 1 train shuttle buses running on Broadway and St. Nicholas Avenue.For service between Manhattan and the Bronx, use 4 service.Take crosstown buses between 4 train stations on the East Side of Manhattan and destinations on the West Side.----------