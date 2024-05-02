Mourners gather for funeral of late New Jersey Congressman Donald Payne, Jr.

Sen. Cory Booker spoke at the funeral in Newark.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A funeral was held Thursday for the late New Jersey Congressman Donald Payne, Jr. in Newark.

Hundreds of mourners attended the service at the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart, including Congressional leaders like House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Payne is being remembered as a dedicated public servant who proudly continued his family's legacy in the nation's Capitol.

"Donald Payne you never failed Newark, you never failed her people, you never failed those who were struggling, you never failed those who needed a hand, you never failed a child that was looking for an education, you never failed me -- ever," said Sen. Cory Booker.

FILE - Rep. Donald Payne Jr., D-N.J., poses for a ceremonial photo in the Rayburn Room of the Capitol after the new 113th Congress convened on Jan. 3, 2013, in Washington. AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

Payne represented New Jersey's 10th Congressional district from 2012 until his death.

He died last week nearly two weeks after suffering a cardiac event. He was 65 years old.

