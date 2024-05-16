MTA employee, wife arrested by FBI, facing charges in connection to January 6 riots

CENTRAL ISLIP, Long Island (WABC) -- Arrests by the federal government continue for the January 6 insurrection.

A Long Island couple were among some of the latest to be charged for breaching the Capitol in 2021.

Kevin, 61, and Carol Moore, 57, of Massapequa face misdemeanor trespassing and disorderly conduct charges.

Documents from the prosecuting U.S. attorney revealed images of the couple in D.C. in the midst of an apparent Trump rally.

It has also been revealed that Kevin Moore has been an employee of the MTA for at least 25 years. He's been away from the agency since April on requested leave.

The couple made their initial appearance in federal court in Central Islip on Thursday.

