coronavirus new york city

Woman goes viral after getting kicked off cruise ship over positive COVID test

Coronavirus update for NYC
By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Woman goes viral after getting kicked off cruise ship over positive COVID test

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A woman from the Bronx went viral for video she took while being booted from a cruise over a positive COVID-19 test.

Laura Angelo says it was all a mistake, but cruise lines have strict measures in place to protect passengers.

"I'm feeling very dizzy," she said on the video. "I think I'm going to have a heart attack."

When she test positive aboard the Royal Caribbean ship, she lost it.

"I know I don't have COVID," she said. "You're (expletive) lying."

ALSO READ | Comedian Gabriel Iglesias says he has COVID-19 despite being vaccinated, cancels shows
EMBED More News Videos

Comedian Gabriel Iglesias announced that he has been diagnosed with COVID-19, despite having been previously vaccinated for the disease.


She streamed it to millions, live, online, and on Thursday, she even wore a T-shirt mocking her tirade.

Angelo set sail on the Freedom of the Seas on July 5 to celebrate her friend's birthday.

"They said as long as you have a negative (test) 72 hours before," she said. "I have three negatives before the cruise."

But both she and her friend are unvaccinated.

"We give our passports, give negative COVID tests," she said. "I said, 'Is this for non vaccinated people?' The guy said yes."

However, the purple bracelets they were given were for vaccinated passengers. She said the company realized the mistake two days later.

"Once this was recognized, we immediately made the guests aware and tested them on board," Royal Caribbean said in a statement. "This test generated a positive result for COVID-19, which immediately activated our health and safety protocols."

That included taking another COVID test.

"They said it was positive," Angelo said. "I laughed. My tests can't be positive. There's no way in the world."

They were escorted off the ship by staffers in HazMat suits, with her shrink wrapped luggage.

She was flown back home to the Bronx, where she said she took three more COVID tests. All came back negative.

Angelo said she already had COVID in March.

"If someone has recently recovered from COVID, there's still a chance their tests can remain positive," ABC News medical contributor Dr. Darien Sutton said. "But doesn't mean they're still infectious."

ALSO READ | Surgeon general warns misinformation an 'urgent threat' to public health

COVID is spreading in New York City, with the positivity rate climbing. The average, under 1% Monday, has surged to 1.43% as of Thursday.

A big reason is the delta variant.

"It's really concerning," Dr. Sutton said. "We have to pay attention to the way it grows. You'll see these small increases, then you'll see a large shift."

As the race to vaccinate continues with nearly 12,000 more people getting their shots in past 24 hours.

national geographic covid newsletter sign up


MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citybronxcoronavirus new york citymedicalreopen nyccoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthhospitalcruise ship
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
COVID NYC Update: Yankees game postponed after positive COVID tests
COVID Updates: Concern about Delta variant and children
Tri-State battles pockets of areas with low vaccination rates
Vaccines highly effective against hospitalization, death in NYC: Study
TOP STORIES
COVID NYC Update: Yankees game postponed after positive COVID tests
'Downtown Karen' accused of harassment, luring dog into street
Massive sinkhole swallows part of NYC street
Is the cure for hair loss in our own blood?
1st child tax credit payments go out: 7 things to know
Dad in Amber Alert kidnapping now charged in mom's murder
NJ Nabisco factory to shut down Friday
Show More
Gabriel Iglesias says he has COVID despite vaccination, cancels shows
2 bodies found at former Versace mansion
Surgeon general calls misinformation 'urgent threat' to public health
Bill aims to hike fines for illegal dirt bikes, ATVs on NYC streets
Moon wobble to bring surge in coastal flooding in 2030s: NASA
More TOP STORIES News