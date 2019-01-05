Police arrested Brooklyn lawyer Rashaun Kelley, 35, for a series of attacks four years ago in the East Village, Lower East Side and Harlem. On Saturday, a prosecutor called it a 'one man sex spree.'One of his alleged victims spoke exclusively to Eyewitness News back then, saying he tried to take her clothes off, but she fought him off.Police say the three attacks were part of a larger pattern of five assaults, and Kelley remains a suspect in them.Kelley's attorney, a law school classmate, poked holes into the case, and was questioning the way he was picked out of a lineup. His lawyer says police have the wrong guy.Kelley lives in East Flatbush with his brother, who is an NYPD officer. His father is a high-ranking member of the sanitation department, and was in the courtroom on Saturday. Neither his father, nor his attorney took questions from reporters.Kelley is due back in court on January 10th.Bail was set at $200,000.----------