Pets & Animals

Queens lawyer jumps into pet grooming business amid COVID court shutdown

By
QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- A Queens criminal defense attorney has launched himself into the pet grooming business after his law practice was forced to shut down in March due to the coronavirus.

"It went from busy attorney to almost doing nothing," said Gerard Marrone, a father of three. "I had no way to make a living at all."

Marrone, who acquired an animal hospital in Astoria in September 2019, bought three closed pet grooming businesses last spring.

"I had that small little light of hope, that little opportunity," he said.

He then purchased four more pet spas.

The seven businesses are located in Huntington, Syosset, Bethpage, Port Washington, Wantagh, New Hyde Park and Howard Beach. Eventually, they will all operate under the name Lucky Paws Pet Grooming.

Marrone hopes to open another location in Massapequa next month.

ALSO READ: Fine dining chef Eric Huang pivots to making fried chicken so good it has 6-week wait
EMBED More News Videos

Derick Waller reports on Chef Eric Huang, who said fried chicken was never the plan.


According to global market researchers, the pet grooming industry is expected to gain market growth in the next five years. Some of the growth is most likely due to the uptick in pet adoptions during the pandemic.

Marrone, of South Huntington, said his seven pet spas groom anywhere from 7,000 to 8,000 dogs every month and have generated more than $1 million in revenue since last April. He has nearly 50 employees.

"Taking care of people's pets, it's something that survives, you know, through tough times," said Seann Sackett, Lucky Paw's Chief Operating Officer. Sackett has been in the grooming industry for 20 years.

Marrone is continuing to operate his law practice in Howard Beach, but is taking on fewer clients so he can focus on expanding his pet grooming business.

He said he is blessed to have a great team of workers at his pet spas.

ALSO READ | Skipper, the 'miracle' puppy with 6 legs, is beating the odds
EMBED More News Videos

Skipper, a newborn Aussie- border collie mix, is being called a "miracle."



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsqueensnew york citydogsbusinesspetscovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Exclusive: How NYPD plans to tackle recent rise in subway crimes
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine works well in big 'real world' test
Cuomo responds after ex-aide says he kissed her, suggested strip poker
'It's devastating': Child struck, killed by own school bus in NYC
160 CEOs urge lawmakers to pass $1.9T COVID relief bill
COVID Vaccine Updates: 17% of US adults now vaccinated
Twins use YouTube to keep remote students engaged in biology
Show More
New photos of woman accused of hitting toddler on subway
Wild weather exacerbates pothole problem on Long Island
Springsteen pleads guilty to 1 count in DUI case, other charges dropped
NJ woman missing for 2 weeks found safe, back home with family
Investigation continues after woman, boy found dead in NJ pond
More TOP STORIES News