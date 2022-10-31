  • Watch Now
4 people sickened, including 1 in grave condition, after apparent carbon dioxide leak at LAX

Monday, October 31, 2022 4:35PM

LOS ANGELES -- Four people became suddenly ill after a reported carbon dioxide leak at an LAX terminal on Monday morning, authorities said.

A hazardous materials team responded to the baggage area at Terminal 8 around 7 a.m. to investigate the issue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Authorities said three people were in "mild distress" and a fourth person was in grave condition.

The airport said in a tweet that the terminal was being cleared of passengers during the investigation.

It's not clear where the carbon dioxide was coming from. Additional details on the individuals taken ill were also not provided.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

