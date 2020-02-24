Society

'Leaning Tower of Dallas': Crews struggle to topple high-rise tower

DALLAS, Texas -- After a failed attempt to implode a high rise office building in Dallas, crews are trying again to knock it down.

The attempted implosion happened last week, where much of the structure did come down, but a part of the tower remained standing.

"You could see the building fall down, and then that tower there just kind of stopped. And everybody went, 'Oh no.' And there it is. It's still sitting there. Amazing," said Ed McAndrew, who was an onlooker to the attempted demolition.

RELATED: 'Leaning Tower of Dallas': Demolition attempt fails to fully topple high-rise tower

Lloyd D. Nabors Demolition says it's common for the core and elevator shaft to require additional demolition efforts.

But even a high-reach excavator brought in after the implosion couldn't get the job done.

EMBED More News Videos

It's time to come down!



Following the failed attempt, people began calling the still-standing tower the "leaning tower of Dallas." Since then, the area became a popular spot to take photos for Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytexasimplosionu.s. & worlddemolition
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Show More
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News