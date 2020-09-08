reopen nyc

Reopen NYC: City rolling out Learning Bridges child care program to supplement Blended Learning

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The city is rolling out its timetable for its free child care program to supplement Blended Learning.

The Learning Bridges Program is for students from preschool to 8th grade who are in Blended Learning and need child care on the days they are not learning in-person.

The city will have 30,000 free child care seats available on Sept 21st.

The priority will be for the children of essential workers, homeless students, and public housing.

The city hopes to have 70,000 seats by the end of October and 100,000 seats by December.

To apply for the Learning Bridges Program, all parents who have previously expressed interest will automatically go into the enrollment process, or parents can apply via the city's website.

MORE NEWS: Moving companies turn customers away as people leave Tri-State in record numbers
EMBED More News Videos

Dan Krauth reports on people leaving New York City in record numbers amid the COVID pandemic.





RELATED: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


Back to school information
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area

COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island

Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

abc7NY Phase Tracker:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationnew yorknew york citymedicalreopen nyccoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nychild carecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthandrew cuomo
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPEN NYC
COVID Updates: NY Gov. Cuomo briefing | LIVE
Ventilation issues delay teachers' return to 21 NYC schools
Man in famous 9/11 photo dies from COVID-19
NYC prioritizes these 10 schools for ventilation, air flow repairs
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID Updates: NY Gov. Cuomo briefing | LIVE
Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia submits resignation
Ventilation issues delay teachers' return to 21 NYC schools
This single test promises to detect COVID-19, the flu and RSV
Derek Hough joins 'DWTS' judges' table for Season 29
Large fire damages commercial building on Long Island
Officer dies hours after jumping in river to save suspect
Show More
AccuWeather Forecast: Sunny but muggy
Some NJ school districts welcome students back with hybrid model
Massive 5-alarm fire at Bronx salvage yard deemed suspicious
Tropical Storm Rene expected to become hurricane Thursday
2 stabbed at Jersey Shore, suspects in custody
More TOP STORIES News