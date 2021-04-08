Politics

Rep. Lee Zeldin announces he's running for governor of New York, says 'Cuomo's got to go'

EMBED <>More Videos

Rep. Lee Zeldin announces he's running for governor of New York

NEW YORK -- Rep. Lee Zeldin formally entered the race for governor next year, declaring "Cuomo's got to go" in a campaign clearly centered on the embattled three-term incumbent.

Zeldin made the announcement on Fox & Friends Thursday morning, a day after former Mayor Rudy Giuliani's son revealed he was "seriously considering" a run.



The 35-year-old Andrew Giuliani said he talked to former President Donald Trump about his possible run Monday, but Politico reported Wednesday that Trump is "said to be partial" to Zeldin.

Both the Suffolk and Nassau County Republican leaders on Wednesday issued a joint statement in support of Zeldin, of Shirley.



Rob Astorino, the party's 2014 nominee for governor, is expected to join the two other contenders at the Republican county leaders' meeting in Albany later this month, where they will court top state party leaders.

NYGOP Chairman Nick Langworthy released a statement saying,
"We're thrilled that Congressman Zeldin has officially announced his candidacy for governor. Lee has served our nation honorably in the military, as a state senator and now in the federal government fighting for common sense policies for hardworking New Yorkers. Lee Zeldin would make an excellent governor.

"The New York Republican Party's number one goal is to elect a Republican Governor in 2022. We have been planning and preparing day and night to run and win. At our NYGOP County Chairs meeting on April 19th, we look forward to hearing from Congressman Lee Zeldin and others who will seek the nomination for governor and other important statewide offices."

MORE NEWS: NYS Senate approves budget deal; Assembly votes later Wednesday
EMBED More News Videos

New York state senators voted in favor of a major budget agreement overnight.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew yorkandrew cuomogovernornew york state politicsrudy giuliani
TOP STORIES
3-year-old boy dies in fall from 4th floor window in Harlem
Driver in crash that killed 5 was speeding in excess of 100 mph: PD
Man spends 2nd night in tree in Queens, still refusing to come down
Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
FDNY commissioner to appear in court after firefighters suspended
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Show More
Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC
Brian Laundrie's father continues search in vast FL reserve
Dad gets creative amid bus driver shortage
Why lawsuits against COVID vaccine mandates will likely fail: Experts
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
More TOP STORIES News