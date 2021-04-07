Politics

Andrew Giuliani, son of former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani, mulling run for New York governor

Giuliani's son mulls run for NY governor

NEW YORK -- ABC News has confirmed Andrew Giuliani, the son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, is exploring a run for New York governor.

Andrew Giuliani tells ABC he is "strongly considering" a run and that he'll be meeting with New York Republican county chairs in the coming weeks and will then make a decision on whether or not he enters the 2022 race.

The news was first reported by Axios.

New York state senators voted in favor of a major budget agreement overnight.





