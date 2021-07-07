Pets & Animals

Puppy store that donated dog to veteran with PTSD honored on Long Island

EMBED <>More Videos

Pet store that donated dog to veteran with PTSD honored on Long Island

NEW HYDE PARK, Long Island (WABC) -- Nassau County honored a Long Island puppy store on Wednesday for helping a combat military veteran whose emotional support dog was run over in May.

Those with the Left Paw in New Hyde Park gave a new Pomeranian puppy to veteran Phoebe Ervin.

"Phoebe has served our country, and she has made it possible for someone like me to have the freedoms that I have," Left Paw owner Sarah Greenstein said. "I'm very thankful for that, so when she needed us, we had to step up."

ALSO READ | Golden Retriever Chunk, missing for 2 weeks, rescued from Barnegat Bay
EMBED More News Videos

Crystal Cranmore has more on the beloved dog's rescue and the happy reunion with his owners.


Ervin, who suffers from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder from her time in the military, purchased her previous Pomeranian, Pommy, from the Left Paw.

The New Hyde Park resident said Pommy helped her cope with life and kept her calm during thunderstorms and fireworks.

Pommy got loose from his harness May 13, and someone ran him over. The driver has not been found.

Ervin's friend was walking Pommy while she was out of town at her daughter's graduation.

"I couldn't eat, I couldn't sleep," Ervin said. "I was forgetting to take my medication, which is so important."

Ervin said she called Greenstein to tell her what happened to Pommy.

"We immediately started to find a Pomeranian for her, because we knew that's what she wanted, what she needed," Greenstein said.

ALSO READ | Incredible journey: New Yorkers help find missing dog that ran across Manhattan into Queens
EMBED More News Videos

Indie the missing dog was found far from her Upper West Side home in a warehouse in Queens living with stray cats.


They located a dog named Pancake and gave him to Ervin.

"Every since I had him, I'm calmer, my pressure has gone down," Ervin said. "I feel myself coming back."

Ervin said Greenstein has offered to watch Pancake at the puppy store anytime Ervin goes out of town.

Nassau County Legislature Presiding Officer Richard Nicolello honored the Left Paw with a citation on Wednesday.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsnew hyde parknassau countydogptsdveteranpuppy
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Severe thunderstorms, watching Elsa
Search of collapsed condo shifts from rescue to recovery | LIVE
Tracking Elsa: What the NYC area can expect
How the Tri-State area is preparing for Elsa
Cleanup underway after storms down trees, power lines across Tri-State
Parents speak out after 11-year-old son killed at amusement park
NY extends outdoor dining for restaurants statewide
Show More
3 mass vaccination sites in NY to close on July 9
Owner's beloved dog goes missing after leaving with pet sitter
NYC's Haitian community reacts to president's assassination
NYC theater company run entirely by teens persists through pandemic
16-year-old arrested in Times Square shooting of Marine: NYPD sources
More TOP STORIES News