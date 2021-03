EMBED >More News Videos MTA workers Nicole Bullock and Evadnie Dorson are being recognized for their heroic actions.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Lawmakers in New York have announced a deal on a bill to legalize, tax and regulate recreational marijuana in New York State.The State Assembly and the State Senate will vote on the legislation next week.The legislation would legalize recreational marijuana sales to adults over the age of 21.Governor Cuomo has previously said legalization was a priority for him this year.----------