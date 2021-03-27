Man dies after being punched, hitting head on pavement outside Queens bar

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10451688" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> CeFaan Kim has more on a letter that was addressed to Asian roommates in Manhattan which contained a racial slur.

WHITESTONE, Queens (WABC) -- A man died at the hospital after he was punched by another man outside a bar in Queens Saturday.It happened outside of Terrace Inn Bar and Grill in Whitestone around 4 a.m.Police say a 35-year-old man punched the 55-year-old victim who fell and hit his head on pavement.Officers found the man lying on the pavement, with trauma to the back of his head.EMS took him to Flushing Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased.The suspect was taken into custody at the scene, charges against him are pending.The medical examiner will determine the cause of death and the investigation remains ongoing.----------