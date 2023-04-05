Governor Phil Murphy signs order making New Jersey as safe haven for LGBTQ+ seeking healthcare

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Governor Phil Murphy signed an executive order Tuesday ensuring the Garden State will be a "Safe Haven" for people in the LGBTQ+ community seeking healthcare.

The order protects healthcare professionals and patients from facing repercussions when they seek, receive, or provide gender-affirming services. All New Jersey departments and agencies will be required to the fullest extent of their authority to pursue opportunities and coordinate to protect these people.

It prohibits New Jersey departments and agencies from cooperating with interstate investigations aiming to hold someone liable for civil or criminal penalties associated with gender affirming health care.

The order also prohibits the extradition of a person to another state who traveled to New Jersey for treatment.

