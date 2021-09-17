New museum in New York City to celebrate LGBTQ+ history and culture

The American LGBTQ+ Museum is being built as a permanent expansion of the NY Historical Society building at 77th Street and Central Park West.
The 70,000 square foot facility will be the city's first museum dedicated to preserving, researching LGBTQ+ history and culture.
In addition to an active public space, galleries and programming areas, organizers say, the museum will also feature some contemplative spaces.
Among those attending Tuesday's groundbreaking ceremony were NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio, City Council Speaker Corey Johnson, social justice pioneer and sports icon Billie Jean King, Tony Award-winning performer André De Shields and American LGBTQ+ Museum Chair Richard Burns.
The museum is expected to open in 2024. Its website includes extensive information on what to expect, including the following:
The Museum will not present a "fixed singular narrative" of LGBTQ+ history, because such a history would be impossible, biased and exclusionary. Instead, the core exhibition will be designed so that the elements can be revised or reconfigured easily and visitors can explore a wide range of evolving topics and themes over time. It will reflect our research into the needs, desires, and interests of queer communities, while also drawing upon the expertise of LGBTQ+ historians.
For more, visit thelgbtqplusmuseum.org.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip