New museum in New York City to celebrate LGBTQ+ history and culture

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- They broke ground Tuesday on Manhattan's Upper West Side for a museum that will celebrate the history and culture of the LGBTQ+ community.

The American LGBTQ+ Museum is being built as a permanent expansion of the NY Historical Society building at 77th Street and Central Park West.

The 70,000 square foot facility will be the city's first museum dedicated to preserving, researching LGBTQ+ history and culture.

American LGBTQ+ Museum Chair Richard Burns (center) joins other guests at the groundbreaking ceremony for the museum in New York City, on Tuesday September 14, 2021.

Leandro Justen



In addition to an active public space, galleries and programming areas, organizers say, the museum will also feature some contemplative spaces.

Among those attending Tuesday's groundbreaking ceremony were NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio, City Council Speaker Corey Johnson, social justice pioneer and sports icon Billie Jean King, Tony Award-winning performer André De Shields and American LGBTQ+ Museum Chair Richard Burns.

Social justice pioneer and sports icon Billie Jean King (center) at the groundbreaking ceremony for American LGBTQ+ Museum in New York City, on Tuesday September 14, 2021.

Leandro Justen



The museum is expected to open in 2024. Its website includes extensive information on what to expect, including the following:

The Museum will not present a "fixed singular narrative" of LGBTQ+ history, because such a history would be impossible, biased and exclusionary. Instead, the core exhibition will be designed so that the elements can be revised or reconfigured easily and visitors can explore a wide range of evolving topics and themes over time. It will reflect our research into the needs, desires, and interests of queer communities, while also drawing upon the expertise of LGBTQ+ historians.

For more, visit thelgbtqplusmuseum.org.

NYC Council Speaker Corey Johnson (2nd from right) views design plans at the groundbreaking ceremony for the American LGBTQ+ Museum in New York City, on Tuesday September 14, 2021.

Photo: LEANDRO JUSTEN



