New museum in New York City to celebrate LGBTQ+ history and culture

American LGBTQ+ Museum Chair Richard Burns (center) joins other guests at the groundbreaking ceremony for the museum in New York City, on Tuesday September 14, 2021. Leandro Justen

Social justice pioneer and sports icon Billie Jean King (center) at the groundbreaking ceremony for American LGBTQ+ Museum in New York City, on Tuesday September 14, 2021. Leandro Justen

NYC Council Speaker Corey Johnson (2nd from right) views design plans at the groundbreaking ceremony for the American LGBTQ+ Museum in New York City, on Tuesday September 14, 2021. Photo: LEANDRO JUSTEN

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- They broke ground Tuesday on Manhattan's Upper West Side for a museum that will celebrate the history and culture of the LGBTQ+ community.The American LGBTQ+ Museum is being built as a permanent expansion of the NY Historical Society building at 77th Street and Central Park West.The 70,000 square foot facility will be the city's first museum dedicated to preserving, researching LGBTQ+ history and culture.In addition to an active public space, galleries and programming areas, organizers say, the museum will also feature some contemplative spaces.Among those attending Tuesday's groundbreaking ceremony were NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio, City Council Speaker Corey Johnson, social justice pioneer and sports icon Billie Jean King, Tony Award-winning performer André De Shields and American LGBTQ+ Museum Chair Richard Burns.The museum is expected to open in 2024. Its website includes extensive information on what to expect, including the following:For more, visit thelgbtqplusmuseum.org ----------