Suspect in Long Island gym carjacking crashes into guardrail, officer hits pole

BELLMORE, Long Island (WABC) -- Police have arrested the person they say carjacked and robbed a man outside a Crunch Fitness on Long Island.

The initial incident happened around 4 a.m. at the gym location on Center Avenue in Bellmore, where Nassau County police say the victim was sitting in his car when the suspect pointed a gun at him and told him to get out.

The victim complied and also handed over his wallet and cell phone before the suspect fled in the vehicle.

A police officer then spotted the man driving the stolen vehicle on Henry Street and began to follow him.

Authorities say the man got on the Southern State Parkway around exit 25 and crashed into a guardrail.

He was slightly injured and was taken into custody.

Another police officer arriving to assist struck a pole at the scene of the stolen vehicle crash and suffered minor injuries.

