Graphic details: Man accused of gouging grandma's eyes out during fight in Long Island home

SAYVILLE, Long Island (WABC) -- A Long Island man is accused of gouging his grandmother's eyes out during a fight and leaving her blind.Officials announced Wednesday that 30-year-old Michael Grief was arrested on three counts of violent assault for the incident.In court, officials said the incident was a result of a dispute with Grief's 78-year-old grandmother, Sheila Grief, in the home they share on Lincoln Avenue.Authorities say the fight started after he overdrew her debit card by $1,000. She ran to a neighbor's house for help.Moments later, prosecutors say he "pressed his fingers into her eyes, one at a time, causing the globe of each eye to rupture."She was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital where she underwent eight hours of surgery. Doctors say she has less than a 1 percent chance of regaining her sight.Prosecutors say that when he was told what he did, he simply shrugged and said "so."Officials said he does not have any prior arrests, but he does have a history of mental illness and had been admitted for care when he was younger.The district attorney said he needed to be arrested and he is a danger. He is being held on $500,000 cash bail and $1 million bond. If convicted, he could serve up to 25 years.----------