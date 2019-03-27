Crime & Safety

Long Island man accused of recording women inside tanning salons

By Eyewitness News
LEVITTOWN, Nassau County (WABC) -- A Long Island man is under arrest, accused of spying on unsuspecting women at a tanning salon and recording video of them.

The alleged incident happened on Tuesday, March 12th at Beach Bum Tanning in Levittown.

The customer reported that she saw Jake Gabler-Colotti, 22, using a camera to take video of her while she was in a private tanning room.

After contacting police, Gabler-Colotti was placed into custody at the salon.

Once police investigated further, they say they had discovered other instances where the suspect had recorded other female customers inside the Levittown, Seaford and Plainview Beach Bum Tanning salons.

Gabler-Colotti is charged with two counts of unlawful surveillance.

Detectives request anyone who believes they may have been a victim of Gabler-Colotti to contact the Second Squad at (516) 573-6253 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

