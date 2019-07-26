Long Island man accused of sending pictures of genitals to young girl on Snapchat

By Eyewitness News
NASSAU COUNTY (WABC) -- A man in Nassau County is accused of having a sexual conversation and sending inappropriate pictures to a young girl on Snapchat.

Arthur Pollera, 58, of Massapequa, will be arraigned Friday. He is charged with disseminating indecent material to minors 1st degree.

Police say he sent Snapchat pictures of his genitals under the username "APollera2019."

The Special Victims Squad requests anyone who may have been a victim of the above-listed defendant or has any additional information; please contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call Special Victims Squad at (516)573-4022.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
nassau countymassapequalewdnesssnapchat
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 fires in Linden, 1 in Roselle called suspicious, may be linked
11 hurt, including 6 firefighters in Bronx building fire
Video: Innocent man shot while playing dominoes in Bronx
AccuWeather: Nice stretch continues Friday
Missing Centereach man found dead inside crashed vehicle
U.S. fertility rate falls to record low
Photo of armed students at Emmett Till sign is investigated
Show More
Loose tire rolls down NJ highway until crashing into car
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Exclusive: 15-year-old girl shot 7 times in NJ drive-by shooting
Trump weighs in on NYPD water-dousing incidents
Wife smashes laptop on husband's head during fight on flight
More TOP STORIES News