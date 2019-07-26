Long Island man accused of sending pictures of genitals to young girl on Snapchat

NASSAU COUNTY (WABC) -- A man in Nassau County is accused of having a sexual conversation and sending inappropriate pictures to a young girl on Snapchat.
Arthur Pollera, 58, of Massapequa, will be arraigned Friday. He is charged with disseminating indecent material to minors 1st degree.
Police say he sent Snapchat pictures of his genitals under the username "APollera2019."
The Special Victims Squad requests anyone who may have been a victim of the above-listed defendant or has any additional information; please contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call Special Victims Squad at (516)573-4022.
