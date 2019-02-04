Long Island man allegedly opens fire on 24-year-old woman from roof

BALDWIN, Long Island (WABC) --
Police have arrested three men after one of them allegedly opened fire on a 24-year-old woman from a rooftop on Long Island.

It happened just before 11 p.m. Saturday on Kings Parkway in Baldwin.

According to detectives, the victim was walking to her car when when she heard a window open. When she turned around, she reportedly saw 19-year-old Michael Atamian, of Massapequa, climbing out of a second-floor window and stepping onto the roof.

Authorities say he then pointed a handgun directly at her and opened fire, missing the victim with three shots as she ran towards her vehicle. She jumped in the car, fled from the scene and called 911.

She gave arriving officers a description of a gray Honda Civic with no license plates, which police had already pulled over for having no plates at the intersection of Hempstead Turnpike and Spruce Street in West Hempstead.

As officers approached the vehicle, they saw that one of the rear passengers, identified as 27-year-old Louis Castillo, of Massapequa, had a silver handgun in his waistband.

Officers ordered Castillo to step out of the vehicle, an order they say he refused. A struggle ensued, at which point officers deployed a stun gun and placed him into custody.

He was charged with resisting arrest, criminal possession of a firearm, and criminal possession of a weapon.

The driver, identified as Trent Austin, was also taken into custody and charged with hindering prosecution.

Atamian was also in the car, and he was subsequently charged with second-degree attempted murder, reckless endangerment, criminal use of a firearm, and criminal possession of a weapon.

