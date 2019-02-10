Three people were killed and two others seriously injured after a police chase ended in a crash in Suffolk County.The accident happened at about 11:50 p.m. Saturday on Route 25 near Birchwood Park Drive in Middle Island.Suffolk County Police say an officer observed a Nissan Rogue failing to stop at a stop sign and operating in a reckless manner on Main Street in Yaphank.The Nissan, driven by 17-year-old Nahriek Belford, had been reported stolen on Thursday from Montauk Highway in East Patchogue.When the officer tried to stop the car, the driver fled and the officer followed while calling for back-up help, police said.The Nissan was heading west on Route 25 when it struck a Honda CRV that was trying to make a left turn onto Birchwood Park Drive.The driver and a passenger in the Honda, a 74-year-old man and his 71-year-old wife, and a 16-year-old passenger in the Nissan, were pronounced dead at the scene.Belford and another passenger in the Nissan were taken to Stony Brook University Hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.Belford was charged with one count of reckless endangerment but police say more charges are anticipated. He will be arraigned at a later date.The suspect's stepmother Wyteria Belford said she was in shock over the incident and expressed sympathy for the families of the victims.She said she visited her son in the hospital overnight and said he does not remember anything about what happened.Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks. Detectives are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.Route 25 was closed to traffic in both directions in the area around Birchwood Park Drive but has since reopened.----------