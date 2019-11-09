LI woman charged with harassing child with genetic disorder

(Shutterstock)

MELVILLE, Long Island -- New York state police say a Long Island woman used social media and the U.S. mail to harass a child with a genetic disorder that causes the skin to harden and crack.

Police arrested Krista Sewell on Thursday on charges including aggravated harassment as a hate crime, a felony.

The child lives in Ulster County in the Hudson Valley and suffers from harlequin ichthyosis.

The skin of children born with the disorder forms large plates separated by cracks.

The skin abnormalities affect breathing and movement.

Police say Sewell posted messages threatening the child on Facebook, Instagram and GoFundMe over the last year.

They say the 26-year-old Melville resident also mailed threatening letters to the child's home.

It's not clear if Sewell has an attorney who can speak for her.

