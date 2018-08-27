Liberty Island evacuated after propane tank fire

LIBERTY ISLAND, New York (WABC) --A construction mishap sparked a propane fire on Liberty Island on Monday afternoon forcing thousands of tourists to evacuate the Statue or Liberty and the island itself, National Parks Service said.
The accident involved three 100 pound propane tanks where a new museum is being built.
The fire, which broke out shortly before noon, reached two alarms.
The evacuations led to long lines of tourists trying to get on board ferries. Boats carrying tourists to the island were halted.
FDNY Manhattan Borough Commander Roger Sakowich said the fire created a very dangerous situation.
One construction worker was treated on scene for minor burns. No other injuries were reported.
FDNY says the flames were extinguished around 12:45 p.m., but crews continued to hose the propane tanks to cool them.
Construction crews have been working on a new Statue of Liberty Museum, which is slated to be completed next year.
