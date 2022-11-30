Car crashes, bursts into flames on Long Island Expressway in Suffolk County

Shannon Sohn reportrs from NewsCopter 7 over the accident scene in Melville.

MELVILLE, Suffolk County (WABC) -- A car crashed into an overpass on the Long Island Expressway in Melville and burst into flames, one of three crashes on the roadway during the morning commute.

The westbound vehicle jumped the divider and smashed into the Pinelawn Road overpass just before 7 a.m. Wednesday.

The car then caught fire.

One person was taken from the vehicle for treatment at an area hospital.

There was no immediate word on that person's condition.

Earlier crashes in Queens and Lake Success impacted morning traffic on the Long Island Expressway as well.

