1 dead, 2 critically injured in crash on Long Island Expressway

MELVILLE, Suffolk County (WABC) -- One person is dead and two others badly hurt after a crash on the Long Island Expressway in Suffolk County.It happened just before 10 p.m. Monday near exit 49S in Melville.Police say the driver of a Honda Civic hit a Mazda SUV, forcing both off the roads and into the woods.A 19-year-old passenger, Josue Melendez-Florez, was killed.Two passengers in the Honda, a 14 year old and an 18 year old, were hurt.They are in critical condition this morning.Both drivers were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.----------