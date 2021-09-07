1 dead, 2 critically injured in crash on Long Island Expressway

It happened just before 10 p.m. Monday near exit 49S in Melville.
Police say the driver of a Honda Civic hit a Mazda SUV, forcing both off the roads and into the woods.
A 19-year-old passenger, Josue Melendez-Florez, was killed.
Two passengers in the Honda, a 14 year old and an 18 year old, were hurt.
They are in critical condition this morning.
Both drivers were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
