6 people hospitalized after lightning strike at Orchard Beach in Bronx

More than 30 businesses in New York City are now requiring proof of vaccination for entry as part of Mayor Bill de Blasio's "Key to NYC" plan.

ORCHARD BEACH, Bronx (WABC) -- Six people were taken to the hospital after reports of a lightning strike in the Bronx on Thursday.The incident was reported at Orchard Beach just before 5:30 p.m.Police say two males were struck by lightning and an additional four people were aided by EMS.All six people were taken to Jacobi Medical Center.Their conditions were not yet known.Few other details were released.----------