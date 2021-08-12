6 people hospitalized after lightning strike at Orchard Beach in Bronx

The incident was reported at Orchard Beach just before 5:30 p.m.
Police say two males were struck by lightning and an additional four people were aided by EMS.
All six people were taken to Jacobi Medical Center.
Their conditions were not yet known.
Few other details were released.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
