Weather

6 people hospitalized after lightning strike at Orchard Beach in Bronx

ORCHARD BEACH, Bronx (WABC) -- Six people were taken to the hospital after reports of a lightning strike in the Bronx on Thursday.

The incident was reported at Orchard Beach just before 5:30 p.m.

Police say two males were struck by lightning and an additional four people were aided by EMS.

All six people were taken to Jacobi Medical Center.



Their conditions were not yet known.

Few other details were released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

MORE NEWS: 50 NYC businesses requiring proof of COVID vaccination
EMBED More News Videos

More than 30 businesses in New York City are now requiring proof of vaccination for entry as part of Mayor Bill de Blasio's "Key to NYC" plan.



----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherbronxnew york citybeacheslightningstorm
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
'Miracle' baby survives rare condition and celebrates 1st birthday
'Key to NYC': 20 more businesses requiring proof of COVID vaccination
Britney Spears' father agrees to step down as her conservator
LIVE | AccuWeather Alert: Dangerous heat, storm warnings
Resources for coping with another heat wave
Mom, daughter among 3 slashed during fight at BJ's
Nassau County marks 20th confirmed shark sighting of the year
Show More
Man loses half his savings in bank transfer scam
15-year-old girl shot when dispute turns violent at popular mall
Census results: NYC population surges with almost all growth in cities
Asteroid has greater chance of hitting Earth through 2300, NASA says
Debris rains down on NYC street when car slams into sidewalk shed
More TOP STORIES News