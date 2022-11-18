Holidays in NYC: 20-foot-tree arrives in Lincoln Square

LINCOLN SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- It's starting to look a lot like the holidays across New York City and Lincoln Square is the latest to get into the spirit.
The area got its own 20-foot-tall Fraser Fir delivered on Friday morning.
The tree, from Domes Tree Farm in Bliss, New York, will be installed at Dante Park -- on Broadway between 63rd and 64th streets.
It was hoisted and and will be prepped for its big lighting ceremony on Dec. 5.
It is all part of a monthlong holiday program called Lights Up on Lincoln Square.
