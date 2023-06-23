  • Watch Now
Linden Police to hand out free steering wheel locks after TikTok challenge sparks rise in car thefts

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Friday, June 23, 2023 10:59AM
Linden Police to hand out free steering wheel locks after viral TikTok challenge
The move comes after a TikTok video exposed security flaws with Hyundai and Kia cars.

LINDEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- In a move aimed at putting a stop to an increase in car thefts thanks to a social media challenge, Linden Police will be handing out free steering wheel locks to residents on Friday.

The decision comes after a TikTok video exposed security flaws with Hyundai and Kia cars, leading to a rise in car thefts.

While the companies released new software updates to resolve the issues, data from the Associated Press showed that thefts of the vehicles are still on the rise.

Friday's lock giveaway will take place at the AMC Theater in Aviation Plaza in Linden, from 5:30 p.m. through 7:30 p.m.

