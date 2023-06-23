The move comes after a TikTok video exposed security flaws with Hyundai and Kia cars.

Linden Police to hand out free steering wheel locks after TikTok challenge sparks rise in car thefts

LINDEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- In a move aimed at putting a stop to an increase in car thefts thanks to a social media challenge, Linden Police will be handing out free steering wheel locks to residents on Friday.

The decision comes after a TikTok video exposed security flaws with Hyundai and Kia cars, leading to a rise in car thefts.

While the companies released new software updates to resolve the issues, data from the Associated Press showed that thefts of the vehicles are still on the rise.

Friday's lock giveaway will take place at the AMC Theater in Aviation Plaza in Linden, from 5:30 p.m. through 7:30 p.m.