ANIMAL ATTACK

Lion shot after escaping North Carolina enclosure, killing worker

(Shutterstock)

CASWELL COUNTY, N.C. --
Officials said a lion was shot and killed Sunday after escaping from its enclosure at the Conservators Center in Burlington, North Carolina and killing one worker.

A husbandry team led by an animal keeper was carrying out a routine cleaning when one of the lions left a locked space, officials said.

According to the Conservators Center, the lion entered the space the humans were in and quickly killed one person.

The lion was shot and killed to allow Caswell County personnel to retrieve the worker, officials said.

The investigation is ongoing and the family of the victim has not been notified yet. The Conservators Center is closed until further notice.
Note: The featured image is not the lion referred to in the article.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
catsmountain lion sightinganimal attack
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ANIMAL ATTACK
New Jersey town warns of aggressive fox attacking dogs
85-year-old man escapes alligator attack
Alpaca mom chases down cougar to save her baby
Police: Man bitten by lion after breaking into zoo
More animal attack
Top Stories
Man charged with killing father-in-law over dispute in NJ
Woman, 2 grandkids hurt when fire tears through LI house
Man charged with manslaughter in deadly Manhattan crash
Disney, Verizon reach distribution agreement
Custom wheelchair stolen from Queens teen on Christmas night
AccuWeather: Weekend sun but rain returns for New Year's Eve
NYC plans tight security for New Year's celebrations
2 million in Times Square for New Year's Eve? Experts say no way
Show More
MTA adds extra service for New Year's Eve, holiday weekend
Safety lacked at NJ facility that may have exposed many to HIV
6 injured when jetway collapses at airport in Baltimore
Trump puts blame on Democrats for child deaths at border
Driver plunges to death after going through fence, onto Metro North property
More News