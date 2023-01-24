LIRR set to begin service to Grand Central on Wednesday, MTA announces

MTA officials say Grand Central Madison, as it will be called, needs more testing and will not be ready this week.

MIDTOWN EAST, Manhattan (WABC) -- The MTA announced that the Long Island Rail Road will begin its service to Grand Central on Wednesday.

The service, known as 'Grand Central Direct' will operate between Jamaica and Grand Central Madison.

Trains will operate between 6:15 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. on weekdays and from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekends.

Service to Grand Central Madison was postponed due to delays in testing.

The direct link to Grand Central Terminal is expected to reduce LIRR travel time by 40 minutes a day.

