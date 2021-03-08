Traffic

LIRR service scaled back due to decreased ridership

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Long Island Rail Road's new service schedule goes into effect Monday.

Trains will be running less frequently across all 11 branches.

During peak hours commuters will see more trains on the move.

Off-peak fares will remain in effect on all trains.

"The new schedules will provide continued service on all 11 branches, and will allow us to operate more efficiently while supporting critical infrastructure work, including rail tie replacement, construction of a new train storage track in Massapequa, and work related to the ongoing construction of a third track between Hicksville and Floral Park," the MTA said.

Service is being scaled back to align with a dip in ridership levels, which is down 76-percent from before the pandemic.

MORE NEWS: NYPD search for gunman seen firing shots inside Manhattan store, 1 injured
EMBED More News Videos

Surveillance videos shows gunman targeting two men.



----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnew york citysuffolk countynassau countymtalirrlong island railroad
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 NYPD officers shot and wounded in Brooklyn
Pedestrian struck and killed on New England Thruway in Bronx
Disturbing death of 10-year-old boy causing uproar in community
Here are the best cash rewards credit cards for the COVID era
Harry, Meghan delve into tough royal split with Oprah
5 women now accuse Cuomo of sex harassment, calls grow for resignation
Several families left homeless after flames tear through houses
Show More
COVID Updates: 2.9M Americans vaccinated in one day in a new record
Trump spotted in NYC first time since leaving office
Family wants answers after woman's bizarre death in NYC
Be Kind: 12-year-old helping hundreds of seniors set up vaccine appointments
2 men arrested in death of 19-year-old found wrapped in plastic
More TOP STORIES News