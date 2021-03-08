LIRR service scaled back due to decreased ridership

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10393003" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Surveillance videos shows gunman targeting two men.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Long Island Rail Road's new service schedule goes into effect Monday.Trains will be running less frequently across all 11 branches.During peak hours commuters will see more trains on the move.Off-peak fares will remain in effect on all trains."The new schedules will provide continued service on all 11 branches, and will allow us to operate more efficiently while supporting critical infrastructure work, including rail tie replacement, construction of a new train storage track in Massapequa, and work related to the ongoing construction of a third track between Hicksville and Floral Park," the MTA said.Service is being scaled back to align with a dip in ridership levels, which is down 76-percent from before the pandemic.----------