NYPD search for gunman seen firing shots inside Manhattan store, 1 injured

Surveillance video captured the gunshots being fired inside the store on 8th Avenue in Harlem.
Police say the gunman targeted two young men, with one escaping unharmed.
The victim that was wounded suffered gunshot wounds to his backside and arm. He remains hospitalized in stable condition.
Authorities are looking for an individual described as Black male who wore a black mask, black-hooded jacket, black pants and black and white sneakers.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.
