LIRR resuming limited service as massive fire continues to burn at waste facility in Westbury

The LIRR say the first westbound trains to operate will be the 8:31AM train from Ronkonkoma due Penn at 9:56AM, the 8:36AM train from Port Jefferson due Hicksville at 9:46AM and the 8:55AM train from Huntington due Penn at 10:05AM.
Service was suspended in both directions between Hicksville and Jamaica on the Ronkonkoma and Port Jefferson Branches after fire broke out, just before 9 p.m. Wednesday.
Westbury Fire Chief Kenneth Gass said he does not expect the blaze - which was still burning and at ten alarms as of 6:45 a.m. Thursday - to be fully extinguished today.
Three hundred firefighters are working to douse fire, and there is concern about walls collapsing onto nearby LIRR train tracks.
The back wall of the burning building is directly adjacent to the tracks, making it inaccessible to crews battling the blaze.
"What made the operation very hard is the building is basically full, floor to ceiling, of garbage and packaged garbage which is ready to be shipped," said Gass. "So we had to attack it from the exterior. Not being able to attack it from all sides caused a delay in the tactics and real hardship for the fire department."
WATCH: NewsCopter 7 over fire impacting LIRR service in Westbury
The fire broke out just before 9 p.m. Wednesday at Jamaica Ash and Rubbish Removal on Covert Lane.
As of 5:45 a.m. Thursday it was a 6-alarm fire, with more than 200 firefighters responding from 27 different departments.
The blaze was at ten alarms an hour later as additional firefighters responded.
No injuries have been reported.
But the inferno is burning right next to the main line of the LIRR, and so service was suspended between Mineola and Hicksville, impacting the Huntington/Port Jefferson and Ronkonkoma branches.
Customers were being advised to utilize alternate branches this morning, including the Babylon, Hempstead or Montauk branches. Before traveling, check mta.info or consult the LIRR Train Time app.
