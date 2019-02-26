LIRR train strikes truck on the tracks in Westbury

WESTBURY, Long Island (WABC) --Police are on the scene in Westbury after a Long Island Rail Road train struck a truck that was on the tracks.
Authorities say the 6:36 p.m. train from Ronkonkoma due at Penn Station at 7:56 p.m. became disabled after hitting the truck at the School Street crossing.
Service is suspended in both directions on the Ronkonkoma and Huntington/Port Jefferson branches.
There is no word yet on how many passengers were on the train or on possible injuries.
LIRR Accident, Westbury station #nyc #lirr #longisland #train #accident pic.twitter.com/OLMjxeHysq— Chris Moses (@cmohoez) February 27, 2019
