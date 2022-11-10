16 cases of Listeria reported nationwide, some linked to deli counters in NY, NJ

A recent Listeria outbreak surrounding deli meat includes cases in New York and New Jersey.

The CDC is working to identify the source of a deadly Listeria outbreak that has been traced to deli counters in six states.

Some of the cases have been linked to New York and New Jersey. There are 16 reported cases total, seven of them in New York alone.

Everyone who got sick, said they recently ordered meat or cheese from deli counters.

MORE NEWS: New MOMA exhibit recognizes JAM, a 1980s Black art gallery that contributed to the NYC art scene

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.