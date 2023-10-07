LIU Quarterback's unique throwing motion has gone viral

LIU Quarterback Chris Howell's throwing motion is so unique it has gone viral.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- LIU Quarterback Chris Howell's unorthodox throwing motion is so unique that he has gone viral.

"I woke up to over 100 sending me the video," Howell said.

What Howell describes as a low sidearm delivery is the way he has always thrown the football, trying to keep up with his older brother, who is now his teammate.

Growing up it meant playing with a regulation-size pigskin, which was a little big for him at the time.

"My brother is older than me, so the ball - that's the only way I knew how to throw it," Howell said.

The lefty's throw is so different that others had tried to change it, but that didn't stick.

"In high school, yes, they tried to fix it," he says.

"The lefty didn't scare us off. The throwing motion did at the beginning. This kid could play - we knew he could play," said coach Ron Cooper, "He's very smart, he's doing well - he has that it factor."

ALSO READ | Dad describes devastating loss after 1-year-old son killed by fentanyl exposure at Bronx day care

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.