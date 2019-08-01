Father due in Bronx court after twins' hot car death

KINGSBRIDGE, Bronx (WABC) -- Despite saying it was an accident, a father is due in a Bronx courthouse to answer to charges of criminally negligent homicide and manslaughter.

Juan Rodriguez, 39, admitted to police he left his twin babies in the car for hours on a sweltering hot day.

EMBED More News Videos

Derick Waller has more on the charges against the father.



Rodriguez told police he forgot Luna and Phoenix Rodriguez were in the backseat, and he went to work for the day and found them eight hours later at the intersection of Kingsbridge Terrace and Kingsbridge Road in the Kingsbridge neighborhood.
The father from New City, Rockland County, was taken into custody for questioning last Friday and charged early Saturday morning.



Rodriguez told police he dropped one of his children, a three-year-old, at a home in Westchester, and then drove to work at the VA Medical Center in the Bronx around 8:00 a.m. He told police he forgot the children were in their rear-facing car seats when he parked, police said.

He said he went back into his car after his eight-hour shift and started to drive away, according to police. He drove for two blocks before discovering the children in the back seat "foaming at the mouth" and called 911.

Police said he pulled over and screamed for help.
Rodriguez was charged with two counts of manslaughter and two counts of criminally negligent homicide.

Rodriguez cried throughout his previous court appearance, but when his attorney mentioned the twins, he started sobbing and shaking.

"My client is heartbroken," said attorney Joey Jackson. "He certainly understands the gravity of what occurred. His family understands the gravity of what occurred. They are strong, they are resilient, and they will get through this very difficult and trying time."

Rodriguez is a licensed clinical social worker and also an Army Veteran who served in Iraq.

Thursday, we will learn if Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark will take this case to a grand jury.



Mourners placed flowers, candles and stuffed animals close to where the car had been parked in the Bronx.

A GoFundMe page for funeral expenses has now raised more than $85,000.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kingsbridgebronxnew york citybaby deathhot car
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Twin babies found dead in Bronx car; Father tells police he forgot they were there
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman escapes groper only to find him standing over her bed
5 firefighters hurt battling 4-alarm Greenpoint warehouse fire
Police: Man slaps Little Caesars manager over pizza toppings
24,000 baby sleepers recalled over fears children could suffocate
1 dead after gas explosion in Kentucky, flames light up sky
Osama bin Laden's son killed in strike
Car teeters over massive sinkhole in Brooklyn
Show More
Brown floodwaters seep onto NYC bus during evening commute
Pharmacist held at gunpoint in Manhattan robbery
AccuWeather: Clearing skies, less humid
Man stabbed on NYC subway train during dispute over seat, police say
NYC sanitation worker prevents woman from jumping off bridge
More TOP STORIES News