Plane carrying dozens of sick passengers lands at JFK airport

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --
Emergency crews are responding to JFK Airport after a jetliner carrying dozens of passengers described as seriously ill landed at JFK International Airport.

Emirates Flight 203 from Dubai arrived at 8:50 a.m. Wednesday.

The pilot is raising concerns that his passengers are sick with fevers over 100 degrees and coughing.

So law enforcement and health officials are responding.

The passengers will be isolated at the airport and triaged for whatever is ailing them.
