Live indoor theater returns to New York City

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Indoor live theater is officially back in New York City.The off-Broadway show "Lilies" became the first new play to perform in front of an indoor audience in New York since pandemic restrictions went into effect last year.Monday's show was one of the first indoor productions in more than a year.It took place at The Theater Center in Midtown.66 audience members were in attendance, which is about 33 percent of the theater's capacity.All staff and cast members were required to be fully vaccinated.The show runs until June 14th.----------