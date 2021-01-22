More local arrests in Capitol insurrection, including man who allegedly enabled officer flag beating

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=9851425" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Naveen Dhaliwal has the latest on more local arrests connected to the Capitol riot two weeks ago.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=9755084" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Astronomers discovered a rare 'Super-Earth,' a hot, rocky exoplanet orbiting one of the oldest stars in the Milky Way Galaxy.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- More arrests from our area were announced Friday related to the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, including the man authorities say enabled the widely-seen beating of a Capitol Police officer with an American flag.Jeffrey Sabol turned himself in to the FBI Friday morning in Rye to face charges of obstructing a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder.Sabol is allegedly seen on video published by the Washington Post "in a fit of rage" in a tan jacket, black helmet and green backpack, items prosecutors said he admitted to wearing the day of the riot."What do we see in that video? We see the defendant dragging a police officer down a set of stairs," assistant US Attorney Benjamin Gianforti said during a court appearance. "This allows another man to beat that officer with an American flag, ironically."Sabol tried to flee the country following the January 6 insurrection, booking a flight from Logan Airport in Boston to Switzerland, a non-extradition country, according to federal prosecutors."He buys a ticket to a place where he knows he won't get shipped back home to face the music," Gianforti said.Prosecutors said Sabol attempted suicide. He was arrested at the Westchester Medical Center."This is a man who just can't face the fact who is facing a felony charge because of his actions January 6," Gianforti saidSabol was held without bail by federal Judge Andrew Krause, who called the video of him dragging the officer "very disturbing and deeply troubling...That conduct is beyond the pale. It is troubling to a degree that really, I find it shocking."Judge Krause, sitting in White Plains Federal Court, agreed that Sabol appeared to be in a "fit of rage.""Mr. Sabol dragging a law enforcement officer down the steps of the capitol, where that officer is assaulted by a group of people, including Mr. Sabol," he said. "The person dressed as described in the criminal complaint...goes back up the stairs after the first episode of bringing a law enforcement officer down the stairs, into the teeth of that mob at the Capitol that day, these are extremely serious actions. And those actions have consequences, and those consequences today will be Mr. Sabol detained."A New York City sanitation worker is now facing charges after a video allegedly showed him inside the Capitol during the siege.Video from Citizen App showed the FBI executing a search warrant at Dominick Madden's home in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn, Thursday night.The 43-year-old was identified in videos from the siege wearing a QAnon hoodie as he walked through the Capitol.Madden was already suspended from the sanitation department without pay after being identified by federal authorities. He admitted to department officials that he was out on sick leave on January 6.A Telegram account under his name showed him alongside a picture of Mel Gibson as Scottish independence leader William Wallace in the 1995 film "Braveheart."He was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or area without lawful authority, knowingly engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building or area, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.Mayor Bill de Blasio has vowed to terminate any city employee who participated in the Capitol riot. He is believed to be the first current city employee arrested in the ongoing probe.He will be released on $250,000 bond, secured by a relative's house in Middletown, New Jersey. He is barred from having contact with known co-conspirators, from participating in political rallies, gatherings or social media exchanges, and from entering the U.S. Capitol or any state capitol. He must also surrender his passport.Three women and one man were arrested in New Jersey Friday in connection with the Capitol riot.The women were identified as Marissa Suarez, Patricia Todisco, and Stephanie Hazelton.Suarez is a probationary corrections officer in Monmouth County. She resigned upon her arrest.Scott Fairlamb, of Sussex, was also charged.Further details of the allegations against them have not yet been released.----------