localish

9-year-old CEO aims to inspire Black girls to embrace their hair

9-year-old Zoe Oli and her mom Evana are on a mission to empower young girls with their company Beautiful Curly Me.

It all started when Zoe came home at 6 years old and asked her mom why her hair wasn't straight and "pretty" like her classmates. The mother-daughter duo began researching but couldn't find any dolls that had braids and curls like Zoe's. Zoe asked Mom if they could make dolls that she and other girls like her could relate to, and Beautiful Curly Me was born. The company now has dolls, books, face masks, clothing, sleep caps, and hair accessories. Zoe has also written books and created activity sheets to go with the dolls.

She's balancing being the CEO of the company while still going to school. She hopes to inspire a new generation to feel comfortable no matter the skin they're in.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
all goodblack history monthblack owned businesslocalishwlstoyshairstyles
LOCALISH
Raja Sweets is Texas' oldest Indian restaurant
Meet the kid-preneur who turned lockdown boredom into a sweet sensation!
Every bike deserves a second chance
Self-taught baker creates treats almost too pretty to eat
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Winter wallop from a marathon nor'easter
'Saved by the Bell' star Dustin Diamond dies at 44 of cancer
Snow Stream Live Updates: Nor'easter shuts down much of the Tri-State
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
How much snow where you live?
Outdoor subway service suspended, mass transit impacted by massive storm
State of emergency in NYC, schools to stay all remote Tuesday
Show More
Heavy snow in New Jersey, residents urged to stay home
Storm surge concern as Long Island gets hit with heavy snow, wind
Winter nor'easter halts COVID vaccine distribution
Road restrictions in Westchester, Hudson Valley due to heavy snow
Connecticut urges people to stay home during winter storm
More TOP STORIES News