Alligator Records celebrates 50 years of independent blues records

By Zach Ben-Amots
EMBED <>More Videos

Alligator Records celebrates 50 years of independent blues records

CHICAGO -- When record producer Bruce Iglauer founded Alligator Records in 1971, he didn't plan on creating the world's biggest independent blues label.

"For at least the first decade of the label, every record had to pay for the next one because I started with $2,500, which was absurd," Iglauer said.

Now Alligator is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a new album release featuring a newly mastered tracklist curated by Iglauer himself.

The biggest change in the music industry over the past half century has been the streaming revolution, according to Iglauer. He said that the transition to digital has come with problems and opportunities.

"Problematically, streaming pays very little. You gotta have a zillion streams to make some money," Iglauer said. "The good part of this is Alligator's music... is available now around the world."

The 50th anniversary album, "Alligator Records: 50 Years of Genuine House Rockin' Music," is available for purchase on CD and vinyl as well as wherever you stream.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
localishwls
TOP STORIES
LIVE | National Puerto Rican Day Parade special
Woman sitting on bench robbed, punched in Central Park
Lyft driver killed in crash by suspected DWI driver: NYPD
European-style flower show blooms throughout Meatpacking District
Video shows violent fight, slashing outside NYC deli
AccuWeather: Some sun
Washington Square Park continues to see violence even with curfews
Show More
Pooches compete for Westminster dog show's top prize tonight
Mother throws children out window and then jumps
Firefighters rescue osprey stuck hanging from nest
What to know about the delta variant first detected in India
COVID Updates: Houston hospital can force workers to get vaccinated: Judge
More TOP STORIES News