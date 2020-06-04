be localish new york

Carhop service is making a comeback at this New Jersey restaurant

By
ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, New Jersey -- Brownstone Pancake Factory is adjusting to the times and has turned to the 1950's style of dining to stay afloat.

The restaurant, known for its brunch items and over the top milkshakes, is offering a socially distant carhop service; serving clients their favorite meals on trays attached to their windows.

"We announced it on Instagram and we completely sold out, to the point that there was so much interest that it is reservation only," said Bobby Bournias, owner of Brownstone Pancake Factory.

In addition to their carhop service, the restaurant has also launched a DIY 'Brownstone Brunch Box', which includes: pancakes, waffles and all sorts of treats that allows customers to design their own brunch at home.

"Just seeing the family's pull-up, having our shakes, eating food, eating in their cars with their kids, it's their way of giving back to us and us giving back to them," said Bournias.

----------

Contact Community Journalist Miguel Amaya
Submit a tip to Miguel
Follow Miguel on Facebook
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Twitter
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Instagram
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
englewoodcommunity journalistbe localish new yorkfamilywabcdessertslocalish show (lsh)neighborhood treatsbreakfastlocalishbe localishfyi diy drinksoriginals
BE LOCALISH NEW YORK
LI pizza joint offers boardgame pizza boxes and luxury car deliveries
NYC Phase 1 starts Monday, Phase 2 slated for early July
Cardiac nurse gives back to fellow nurses with online business
Dance company offers free tranquility classes for healthcare workers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Memorial service honoring George Floyd in Minneapolis: WATCH LIVE
LIVE: NYC memorial service for George Floyd in Brooklyn
Protests defy curfew, police make 180 arrests in NYC
Unprovoked attack leaves 3 cops wounded, suspect critical: NYPD
Photos capture nights of protests and fury in NYC over George Floyd death
'No more tolerance': NYPD breaks up peaceful protests after curfew
Rules for NJ retailers reopening to customers on June 15
Show More
AccuWeather: Chance of scattered storms
Massive asteroid to fly by Earth Saturday
MTA expands OMNY readers, accelerates bus timeline by 6 months
Westchester, Rockland, LI to enter Phase II reopening next week
NYC Phase 1 starts Monday, Phase 2 slated for early July
More TOP STORIES News