International Women's Day

Celebrate International Women's Day With Stories of Strong Women From Across America

NEW YORK -- What do a midwife from Detroit, a teenage dog musher, and the first female brewmaster have in common? They're all challenging stereotypes and fighting for a better, more equal tomorrow.

In this episode, we highlight four incredible stories from all over America featuring females who are willing to be different, stand up for what they believe in, and invest in their communities to shape a stronger future for everyone.

In this episode of More in Common, we meet a young dog musher who is stepping up to lead the pack. Midwives fighting for equality in healthcare and childbirth. A master brewer taking beer to the next level. And a group of cannabis activists whose other habits may surprise you.

Join us as we celebrate women across the nation working to shape a safer, stronger future for everyone.

Click here for more More in Common!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkinternational women's daywomens healthwomen's history monthmore in commonwomen and healthlocalishwomen
INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY
78-year-old lifts over 400lbs
Biden to sign exec orders about gender equity on Int'l Women's Day
From cleaning bathrooms to owning the #1 lash salon in NYC
Small Girls PR reshapes industry from the top down
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 NYPD officers shot and wounded in Brooklyn
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
New York to open 10 new mass vaccination sites in coming weeks
Ohio man recovering after being vaccinated twice in one day
3rd stimulus check updates: What's next for COVID relief bill
Biden to make primetime address marking 1 year into pandemic
'Naked Cowboy' arrested in Florida during 'Bike Week'
Show More
NYC high schools set to resume in-person learning
COVID Vaccine Updates: 2.9M Americans vaccinated in one day in a new record
NJ city converts shipping containers to house homeless, at-risk residents
Disturbing death of 10-year-old boy causing uproar in community
LIRR's reduced schedule creates some crowding conditions
More TOP STORIES News