localish

Take a drive through this winter wonderland

Los Angeles -- Experience the magic of Christmas from the safety of your own car at the holiday drive-thru experience, WonderLAnd.

"We really wanted this to be a communal moment for Los Angeles. Although people are in their cars with their families, you're still sharing this experience with hundreds of other vehicles and families at the same time," said Experiential Supply Co. founder Jason Smith. "It's a completely touch-free environment. We give you a stuffed stocking at the end of the experience that we put in your trunk. If windows are down masks always have to be on," said Smith.


The drive-thru will be on display until December 30th and you can buy tickets online.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelesholiday lightskabcchristmasfamilyall goodcommunitylocalish
LOCALISH
Are you up for the 'Kitchen Sink' ice cream challenge?
Early Christmas parade for 14-year-old battling bone cancer
Christmas tree demand booms at this local NJ farm
NJ farm grows over 40,000 poinsettias each year
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
US panel endorses widespread use of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
LIVE| Jersey City Hanukkah celebration commemorates anniversary of shooting
Exclusive: NYPD's new robot dog
16-year-old girl saves neighbor from apparent house explosion
COVID Update: Which businesses, activities have been traced to outbreaks?
As more students return to school, NYC unveils '2021 Achievement Plan'
Fearless Girl raises awareness for New Yorkers in need
Show More
Woman fights to allow donations of burial plots for COVID victims
How Pfizer plans to distribute COVID vaccines to 50 states in 2 days
'DWTS' judge Carrie Ann Inaba tests positive for COVID
22-year-old driver arrested after woman struck, killed in NYC
McConnell signals no GOP support for stimulus deal
More TOP STORIES News