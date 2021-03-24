localish

Designer turns hobby into best-selling jewelry brand

HOUSTON, Texas -- When Crystal Haber first started designing jewelry and selling it on Etsy, it was more of a passion project than a full-time job. She had mostly worked in male-dominated industries like construction and oil & gas, and making jewelry in the evening was her creative outlet.

But as demand grew for her unique custom pieces, she turned what was once a hobby into a business, starting Kinsley Armelle inside her own home. The brand features all-natural, semi-precious stone designs, and no two pieces are exactly alike.

Five years after Kinsley Armelle started, the e-commerce brand now has its own corporate office space in Tomball, Texas, and sells to retailers worldwide.

Check out Kinsley Armelle online at shoplocalish.com!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonfashionktrkjewelrylocalish
LOCALISH
YouTube star creates top-selling inclusive beauty brand
This is believed to be the world's most expensive cheesesteak
This Woman-owned company is making comfortable, sustainable pajamas!
Seafood & Cereal: Restaurant Serves Unique Combos
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID Vaccine Updates: J&J will deliver 20M doses to feds by end of month
Body recovered from Spring Valley rubble
Watch: Trashcan explodes in Times Square Subway Station
CT high school students make online bracket of female classmates
NJ follows NY with updated school health guidance
Suez Canal blocked by massive ship, could disrupt global shipping
De Blasio announces 3-K expansion as new opt-in period begins
Show More
Expect slower mail, fewer post office hours, USPS postmaster says
'The Goldbergs' cast remembers George 'Pops' Segal
LA man says he found shrimp tails in Cinnamon Toast Crunch
Family of Black teen wrongly accused of theft filing racial profiling lawsuit
Workers' planned return worries unions, de Blasio says NY opening too quickly
More TOP STORIES News