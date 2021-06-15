localish

Meet Rey, the friendliest, clumsiest penguin at the Monterey Bay Aquarium

By Alix Martichoux
EMBED <>More Videos

Experience the Monterey Bay Aquarium through the eyes of a penguin

MONTEREY, Calif. -- I never would have thought the best way to see the Monterey Bay Aquarium was to walk a mile in a half-blind penguin's shoes, yet here we are.

I visited the aquarium in March. At that point, it had been closed for a full year. But even while closed to visitors, the aquarium is full of life. Forests of kelp sway, otters splash around and tanks upon tanks of fish bubble everywhere you look.

Without families, tourists and strollers crowding the floor, I had the unique opportunity to roam free -- and I wasn't the only one. Rey is a 6-year-old African penguin with a slight stature and the personality of a Labrador.

Rey was born at the Monterey Bay Aquarium, but things didn't look good at first. She had cataracts that had to be surgically removed and required around-the-clock care from aquarium staff. She's come a long way since then, getting along with her fellow penguins, seeing better and even mating with another penguin named Dassen.

Rey has gained so much confidence since her early days, she often gets to leave the penguin exhibit at the aquarium entirely, roaming free, saying hi to staff and occasionally bumping into things (her vision is still a little shaky, after all). I followed this adorable, social, clumsy girl around the aquarium for a full morning and loved every minute of it.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
monterey bay aquariumkgoanimalslocalishmontery bay aquarium
LOCALISH
Great food, shopping at the El Sereno Night Market
Experience the Monterey Bay Aquarium through the eyes of a penguin
Look inside this hidden Chicago penthouse up for sale
Family achieves dream by building baseball field at their ranch
TOP STORIES
NY lifts COVID restrictions across commercial, social settings
Off-duty NYPD officer stabbed with scissors in NYC subway station
Actress Lisa Banes dies after being hit by scooter
Puppy store owner charged after Eyewitness News investigation
Senate passes bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday
The Countdown: NYC mayoral race, Biden & Putin meeting preview
New Jersey teen saves little sister from wild fox attack
Show More
Yankee Stadium to resume 100% capacity on Friday
5 officers fired after 60-year-old man dies by suicide in interview room: Police
Family cat killed by stray bullet through window in Connecticut
Jazz returns to NYC as the Blue Note opens its doors
Hundreds of New Yorkers given expired COVID shots
More TOP STORIES News