localish

Explore the Texas-sized Cathedral of Junk!

AUSTIN, Texas -- The Cathedral of Junk, started by Vince Hannemann in 1989, is three stories worth of old toys, license plates, appliances, and carefully-curated junk in South Austin. Hannemann has been sculpting since he was a teenager in New Mexico but says he never intended to create such a piece in Austin. Over the years, Hannemann's creation has grown into an Austin landmark that has attracted guests from all over the world. Attendees looking to visit the Cathedral of Junk are required to make an appointment before entering the sculpture, which is actually in Vince's backyard.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
austinbe localish houstonktrklocalish show (lsh)localish
LOCALISH
Blind veteran meets his new guide dog
Legendary Texas oyster family opens waterfront seafood spot
Combining pie and cake? Sign us up for a Pake!
DTLA party supply business helps meet the high demand for PPE
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID Vaccine Updates: NY Gov. Cuomo briefing | LIVE
Cuomo announces when indoor dining can resume in NYC
Precautions urged as extremely cold weather grips NY area
Bitter cold likely a prelude to a winter storm
Johnson & Johnson vaccine 85% effective against severe COVID-19 disease
Democrats to 'act big' on $1.9T aid; GOP wants plan split
YouTuber arrested, accused of faking Times Square medical incident
Show More
Cuomo deals with fallout from nursing home COVID response report
Resilient brothers and family surprised with new home
'Just shocked': A town reckons with charges in Capitol riot
4-year-old girl hurt in triple shooting in New Jersey
Victim hit by rock in head at Manhattan ice cream shop
More TOP STORIES News